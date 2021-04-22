Man's body found in ravine near Miramichi

A man's body was discovered in a ravine near Miramichi on Wednesday, say RCMP.

A property owner found the body off Route 425 in Whitney and called police around 8 a.m., Sgt. Eric Dubé of the Sunny Corner detachment said in a news release Thursday.

An autopsy has been scheduled to help identify the man and to determine the exact cause of death, he said.

This is at least the fifth body discovered in the province within the last two weeks.

No other information about the man, such as his approximate age, has been released.

Police have not said yet whether his death appears suspicious.

The investigation continues.

Whitney is a rural area about a 25-minute drive west of Miramichi.

Members of the RCMP's forensic identification services and police dog services, as well as the New Brunswick coroner's office assisted with the recovery of the body, said Dubé.

On Wednesday, Saint John police announced a body discovered in Martinon over the weekend had been identified as a 31-year-old woman reported missing from Grand Bay-Westfield in February. Foul play is not suspected in the death of Andrea Limkilde.

On Tuesday, the body of a 63-year-old man from Fredericton was found on the banks of the St. John River. Police are investigating but have said they do not believe his death is criminal in nature.

On Sunday, the body of a 26-year-old Caraquet man, who had been reported missing earlier this month, was found in the woods. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death of Benjamin Morais.

And last Thursday, RCMP confirmed a body found near Saint Andrews on April 11 was that of Wilhelmina (Wilma) Catherine Montgomery, 68, who disappeared in the area last December. Police don't believe foul play was a factor in her death.