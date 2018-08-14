Body of missing Edmundston man found

Police say a woodlot owner discovered the remains of a man while working in a wooded area in Edmundston.

Edmundston police have confirmed the remains are those of Charles Boucher, who has been missing since Nov. 2, 2017.

Dental records were used to confirm it was the 56-year-old.

Police do not suspect foul play in Boucher's death.

An autopsy was going to be performed to determine the cause of death.

Police said the woodlot owner called to tell them he found the body in an area neat Nadeau Street. The area was searched after Boucher was reported missing by his family.