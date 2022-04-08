Body of man pulled from river in Fredericton

Fredericton police are investigating after the body of a 56-year-old man was pulled from the St. John River, near the Princess Margaret Bridge, Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to the scene, off Lincoln Road, shortly before 11 a.m., when a citizen called to report what appeared to be a body floating in the river, according to a news release issued Friday.

"An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, however, at this time, police do not believe criminality to be a factor," the release said.

The body has been positively identified as a local man and his next of kin have been notified, it added.