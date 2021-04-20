Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Body of 63-year-old man found in Fredericton

The Fredericton Police Force said Tuesday the body of a 63-year-old man was found on the banks of the St. John River.

The death is not criminal in nature, police say

The Fredericton Police Force says the body of a 63-year-old man was found near Hartt Island on Tuesday. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

Police say the body of a 63-year-old man from Fredericton was found on the banks of the St. John River on Tuesday.

The body was found by a cyclist at about 8:30 a.m. near Hartt Island, said Alycia Bartlett, spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force, in a news release.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death, however, police do not believe it's the result of a crime, Bartlett said.

The man's family have been notified and police are continuing their investigation, she said.

