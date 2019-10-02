No foul play suspected in discovery of body at Fredericton landfill

No foul play is suspected in connection with the body found at the Fredericton landfill on Tuesday morning, say city police.

Investigators believe the man was in a garbage dumpster and transported to the Fredericton Region Solid Waste by truck, Insp. Dan Richardson, of the major crime unit, said during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

But when and how the man, who was around 50 years old, ended up in the bin is still under investigation, he said.

The man's body was discovered at the landfill, at 1775 Alison Blvd., on the southeastern outskirts of the city shortly before 9 a.m.

The cause of death has not been released.

Police have identified the man but have not released his name.

There was a large police presence at the landfill throughout the day Tuesday, but the facility remained open and operational.

Members of the Fredericton Police Force and the RCMP remained at the scene Wednesday and the garbage-baling building is still cordoned off with yellow caution tape.