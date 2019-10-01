Human remains discovered at Fredericton landfill, police confirm

Fredericton police are investigating the discovery of human remains at the landfill Tuesday.

Police were called to Fredericton Region Solid Waste shortly before 9 a.m., said force spokesperson Alycia Bartlett.

"Further investigation is required before releasing any additional details," she said.

There is a large police presence at the scene at 1775 Alison Blvd., on the southeastern outskirts of the city.

Officers at the scene declined to comment.

The landfill remains "open and operational," said Fredericton Region Solid Waste spokesperson Brad Janes.

He declined further comment, directing all inquiries to Bartlett.

