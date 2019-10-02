Body discovered at Fredericton landfill identified, police seek information

Fredericton police have identified the man whose body was discovered at the landfill Tuesday as being 55-year-old Jeffrey Peter Kroon, but they're seeking the public's help to determine how he ended up there.

Investigators believe Kroon was transported to the landfill in a garbage truck after being in a commercial garbage dumpster, said Fredericton Police Force spokesperson Alycia Bartlett.

"We can say with relative certainty that Mr. Kroon had not been living on the street, or been sleeping in a dumpster, and that he had a warm, dry place to stay," Bartlett said in a statement Friday afternoon.

No foul play is suspected and police are "comfortable in saying that there is no risk to public safety," she said.

But it's still unclear why Kroon would have been in the dumpster. "We are still working on that," she said in an email to CBC News.

Anyone who may have seen, or come into contact with Kroon on Tuesday, between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., in the area of Dundonald Street, Aberdeen Street, Regent Street and York Street, or elsewhere in in the city, is asked to call police at 506-460-2300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (File No. 19-23098)

Kroon's body was discovered at Fredericton Region Solid Waste, at 1775 Alison Blvd., on the southeastern outskirts of the city shortly before 9 a.m.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday. The cause of death is not being released, but the body was intact, Insp. Dan Richardson said.

Police are also urging the public to consider locking commercial garbage bins to discourage people from getting inside, said Bartlett.

They have received other reports of people being in dumpsters, "which is not ever safe, for any reason," she said.