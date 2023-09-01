Fisherman discovers body floating in St. John River

Saint John police say they recovered a body Friday afternoon along the St. John River.

A new release said emergency services responded around 1 p.m. to a report from a fisherman that a body was found in the river. No details were released about the exact location.

The person was confirmed dead by responders, the release says. Forensic services and the coroner attended the scene to investigate, and an autopsy will be preformed.

Police say an investigation is underway.