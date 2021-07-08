Police investigate after man's body found in wooded area near Mayfield

The body of a man was discovered in a wooded area near Mayfield, N.B., Saturday evening.

RCMP were at the scene Sunday.

Police responded to a call from a property owner who found a body near Route 735 at around 5:30 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

St. Stephen RCMP say they have not identified the body.

"Right now, we're really at the initial phase of the investigation," said Sgt. Matthieu Gauthier.

Gauthier said the body was found in a wooded area not close to any buildings or residential dwellings.

He said the body will be removed Sunday and an autopsy will be performed.

"We still don't know who it is, that's something we'll work to determine throughout the day or the next few days," he said.

Gauthier said the place where the body was located is being treated as a crime scene.

He said he could not disclose information about how long the body is believed to have been in the area.