A 58-year-old Riverview man who was reported missing on Feb. 26 has been found dead, RCMP said Friday.

His body was found in a wooded area between Mill Road and the Trans-Canada Highway in Moncton.

The individual who discovered the body notified police at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Foul play is not suspected and the cause of death is not being released.

The Codiac Regional RCMP have declined to identify the man.

He was last seen on Feb.15 walking near Briggs Drive in Riverview.

On Thursday, the body a man's body was found dead in a ravine near Miramichi. An autopsy has been scheduled to help identify the man and determine the cause of death.

On Wednesday, Saint John police announced a body discovered in Martinon over the weekend had been identified as a 31-year-old woman reported missing from Grand Bay-Westfield in February. Foul play is not suspected in the death of Andrea Limkilde.

On Tuesday, the body of a 63-year-old man from Fredericton was found on the banks of the St. John River. Police are investigating but have said they do not believe his death is criminal in nature.

On Sunday, the body of a 26-year-old Caraquet man, who had been reported missing earlier this month, was found in the woods. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death of Benjamin Morais.

And last Thursday, RCMP confirmed a body found near Saint Andrews on April 11 was that of Wilhelmina (Wilma) Catherine Montgomery, 68, who disappeared in the area last December. Police don't believe foul play was a factor in her death.