Body discovered in St. John River near Woodstock
Police are investigating after a body was found in the St. John River near Woodstock, N.B., on Saturday afternoon.
Identity of the person has not been released
Police were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. after a body was discovered in the river in neighbouring Bulls Creek.
Woodstock police responded to the scene along with the RCMP and the provincial coroner's office.
The identity of the individual has not been released. The cause of death has not been determined.