Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·New

Body discovered in St. John River near Woodstock

Police are investigating after a body was found in the St. John River near Woodstock, N.B., on Saturday afternoon.

Identity of the person has not been released

CBC News ·
A body was discovered in the St. John River near Woodstock, N.B., on Saturday. Woodstock police, RCMP and the provincial coroner's office responded. (CBC)

Woodstock police are investigating after a body was found in the St. John River near the town Saturday afternoon.

Police were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. after a body was discovered in the river in neighbouring Bulls Creek.

Woodstock police responded to the scene along with the RCMP and the provincial coroner's office.

The identity of the individual has not been released. The cause of death has not been determined.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now