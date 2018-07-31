Body pulled from the water near Edmundston

A body has been recovered from the St. John River near Edmundston, a day and a half after a fisherman first reported seeing it.

The fisherman and his family tried to pull the body from the water onto their boat on Sunday evening.

Another person found the body near Saint-Basile on Tuesday morning, Radio-Canada reported.

Insp. Alain Lang of the Edmundston police said an investigation is underway to identify the body and confirm the cause of death.

No more details have been released.