Body of missing Campbellton woman found on shore of Restigouche River

A 41-year-old woman from Campbellton who was reported missing last weekend has been has been found dead on the shore of the Restigouche River, say RCMP.

The body of April Cyr, 41, of Campbellton, was found on Wednesday, three days after she was reported missing. (RCMP)

April Cyr was last seen near Water Street in the city on Sunday, at around 2 a.m. She was reported missing to police on the same day.

On Wednesday, shortly after 7:30 a.m., a person walking behind the Memorial Civic Center on Salmon Boulevard discovered a body along the river, RCMP Const. Christian Ginn said in a news release.

The body has been positively identified as Cyr.

"An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to help determine the cause of death, however criminality is not believed to be involved," Ginn said.

Police had issued a release on Thursday, seeking the public's help in locating Cyr after following up on several leads. "Her family and police are concerned for her well-being," it said.

The investigation continues.