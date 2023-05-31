Mayor calls for continued vigilance as southwestern N.B. fire still out of control

While some residents of southwestern New Brunswick are breathing a sigh of relief, a mayor's message Wednesday is: "This fire is not over."

A forest fire in the Saint Andrews area started on Sunday afternoon and has since spread to 540 hectares. Hundreds of people had to leave their homes, and one house was destroyed.

On Tuesday, officials told residents that they can go back home even though the fire is still listed as out of control. Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson said this is because the residential areas are no longer under imminent threat, but he is encouraging people to stay vigilant and be prepared to leave again.

"There [are] active hotspots that continue to flare up," he told Information Morning Saint John. "That's expected probably not to end for a number of days. It's such a large area and some of it is very difficult to get to."

Fire burned thorugh the woods on this property off Highway 127 in Bocabec, but firefigthters managed to save three buildings nearby. (Mia Urquhart/CBC)

Henderson said hot and dry weather, as well as high winds, could contribute to the fire spreading.

The emergency shelter at the W.C. O'Neill Arena is still open and staffed by Red Cross volunteers. Henderson said evacuees who are not comfortable going home yet are welcome to stay there.

Henderson said if people have to evacuate their homes again, they can sign up to receive text and email notifications, and officials would also go door to door.

Close calls and ground fights

One house has already been lost, and another resident's garage and motorcycle were destroyed.

However, Henderson said there have been two close calls where the fire got close to the homes but didn't touch them. Geoffrey Howson's home was surrounded by charred land but was luckily still standing.

Roger Collet, a wildfire management officer with the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources, previously said seven water bombers flew more than 80 hours on Monday. They planes now on standby as the fire will now be found on the ground.

On Wednesday firefighters continue to use bulldozers to clear the way to access the more remote areas and to help create fire breaks.