'Your journey, your way': The story of Atlantic Canada's first residential hospice

Mack MacKenzie vividly remembers the day the pager went off.

His partner, Fred Rowe, who had nasopharyngeal cancer, was undergoing an eight-hour surgery in hopes of beating the disease.

Two hours in, the pager MacKenzie was given by the surgeons sounded, a call to come up to the surgical suite.

"Fred's stepmother, who raised him, was with me, God bless her, she was there for support for both of us," MacKenzie remembers. "And she said, 'Oh my God, Mack, that's great!'. She said 'They got it in two hours' and I said 'Louise, that's really bad news.'"

It was. The surgeons told them the cancer had spread into a vascular area at the back of Rowe's head. There was nothing they could do.

So after almost 20 years together, the two men began making plans for how they would spend their final days as a couple.

Bobby's Hospice was the first residential end-of-life care centre in Atlantic Canada. It marks its 10th anniversary this year. ((submitted Hospice Saint John))

It wasn't that long ago that palliative care patients in the Saint John area who were not able to stay at home could expect to spend their last days in a hospital.

For that matter, that was the case all across the Maritimes.

The idea of a residential hospice that could provide end-of-life medical care in a home-like environment wasn't on the radar here.

But that began to change in the early 2000s, in the wake of a Senate report on end-of-life care.

Health Canada established a working group to look at the issue, and Sandy Maxwell, the CEO of Saint John Hospice, was asked to be part of it to represent New Brunswick.

Sandy Maxwell, the CEO of Hospice Saint John, brought the idea of a residential hospice to her board after seeing how successful they were in other provinces. (Steven Webb/CBC)

"So as I got to travel the country to these meetings, I got to visit other hospices to see what they were doing and saw that residential hospices existed in Ontario and Western Canada," Maxwell said.

Maxwell thought the idea could work here and brought it back to her board, which included Dr. Chris O'Brien, a palliative care specialist.

"Having worked in palliative care in Saint John for many years, I knew that we had a number of people who ended up staying in hospital" O'Brien said. "They couldn't go home."

"Their life expectancy can be weeks or months and hospital was not the best fit for them, yet home was not an option."

Dr. Chris O'Brien, a palliative care specialist and clinical director at Bobby's Hospice, says its beds are at about 90 per cent capacity on average. (Steven Webb/CBC)

So began a six-year effort that led to the opening of the East Coast's first residential hospice.

O'Brien said it was easy to convince the community that the idea was feasible … but they needed the province to pick up at least part of the costs, and that was a harder sell.

"They weren't going to save money," he said. "They knew that because … we were opening up a new facility, asking for annual grant dollars, so they were new dollars.

"We were not to be closing any beds at the hospital because there was no need to close palliative care beds, because we had more than enough people to fill a palliative care unit and a residential hospice."

He said it took some work to convince a cash-strapped government it was the right thing to do.

'It was terrifying'

They also needed a building, something that could be turned into what Maxwell calls a "homey hospital."

They found it in the 22,000-square-foot St. Joseph's convent, owned by the Sisters of Charity of the Immaculate Conception, which already had an institutional kitchen and plenty of space.

They budgeted $1.2 million for the renovation, and it went just about the way every reno goes.

They had lots of surprises, including finding asbestos in the building and having to meet an unexpected fire code requirement. Plus they ran out of money.

"It was terrifying," Maxwell said.

"We actually, particularly on the second floor, just demolished what was pre-existing, and then we ran out of money, so I remember thinking on the day, 'Oh dear, where do we go from here, we don't even really have a building we can sell because we've just destroyed it'."

The second floor of the building was gutted when Hospice ran out of money for the renovation. Sandy Maxwell says it was terrifying and the only thing they could do was push ahead. (Submitted by Hospice Saint John )

In the end, the project cost just over $2 million, and a board member had to co-sign for a loan to allow for its completion.

Bobby's Hospice, named after volunteer Catherine (Bobby) Lawson, who made the initial donation to the project, opened in 2010.

The province provides about 40 per cent of the budget for Bobby's Hospice. The organization raises the other $1.4 million it takes to operate it each year.

It has served more than 1,000 patients since it opened its doors.

Mack MacKenzie said both he and Fred Rowe were initially unsure about spending Fred's last days at Bobby's. MacKenzie was convinced no one could look after Rowe better than he could.

Sandy Maxwell says they make every effort to have a 'homey hospital,' including regular bedding on the hospital beds. (Submitted by Hospice Saint John)

"And I can remember a close friend asking me a couple of days after we were there, maybe a week, if I still subscribed to that and I said … they're looking after him 10 times better."

"Nicole Hamming, who's the head of nursing out there, said 'Mack, you need to stop being Fred's nurse and doctor and social worker and house keeper and you need to be his husband and focus on that.'"

Despite the situation patients and families are facing when they come to Bobby's Hospice, the staff are still focused on life, Maxwell said.

They gave us advice, you know, do's and don't's, pretty much every detail of building and operating a hospice. - Gordon Neal, CEO Hospice Halifax

"We treat your bedroom like it's your own personal bedroom in your own home, so you wake up when you want to wake up," she said, "You eat whatever you feel like eating because it's all about your journey, your way.

"If you want oatmeal for breakfast, or you want bacon and eggs, or you want ice cream, whatever you want at whatever time you want it."

Bedrooms, hallways and common areas are all designed to be as home-like as possible. Wood floors replaced institutional tiles, fireplaces in the old convent's living spaces were retained, big comfy chairs and couches adorn the common areas.

One of the many common areas at Bobby's Hospice. (Steven Webb/CBC)

And Maxwell said they've celebrated birthdays, anniversaries and all sorts of other family milestones. They've even hosted a wedding.

MacKenzie thinks it's those little things that make the difference, like when staff suggested adjustments to Fred's bed.

"And they said, 'Well, we want to expand the bed 'cause we figure you and Fred have gone to sleep together for 20 years and woken up together for 20 years,' and so, I thought 'Wow, how accommodating.'

"Again, very patient-centric, Because it's what Fred wanted."

The bath tub at Bobby's Hospice allows patients to bathe, something that would be impossible in a hospital setting. (Steven Webb/CBC)

Gordon Neal would certainly agree with MacKenzie's assessment of Bobby's Hospice.

Neal's mother was there in 2012, with pancreatic cancer, and Neal said the staff removed the burden of care from his family, so they could concentrate on his mum.

And Neal is now putting what he saw into practice as CEO of Hospice Halifax, which opened last May, along with all the advice he's received from Bobby's staff.

"A million things," Neal said. "So, I've told Sandy Maxwell … were it not for her and her team we probably wouldn't have a hospice in Halifax because they gave us advice, you know, do's and don't's, pretty much every detail of building and operating a hospice. So we got a tremendous amount of help from them."

Many families have placed a gold leaf on this tree in the dining room at Bobby's Hospice. Each leaf represents a loved one who spent their final days there. (Steven Webb/CBC)

Maxwell said they've also offered advice to residential hospice organizations in Fredericton, which opened in 2015, and in Moncton and Miramichi, where efforts are continuing.

Moncton's residential hospice is expected to be completed late this year.

Fred Rowe died at 12:25 in the morning on July 29, 2017.

But Mack MacKenzie's connection to Bobby's Hospice didn't end.

'I can never pay them back'

He took part in grief counselling offered by the hospice.

And ever since Fred's death, he has worn a plastic bracelet with the words "I Support Palliative Care" on it.

"I feel like it's a connection to Fred in a sense, but it's also sort of my, maybe my way ..." — MacKenzie paused and began to cry — "Of paying back to these guys who I can never pay them back.

"What can you do? You can't say thanks, you can't send them a card or flowers or chocolates, it's the most insignificant thing in the world."

"So what do I do? I wear a stupid little bracelet just to say … thank you.