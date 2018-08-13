Bobbie Lee Wright was selfless and caring, obituary says

Bobbie Lee Wright, the personal support worker who was slain along with her boyfriend and two police officers on Friday, is being remembered as someone who found the good in everyone and always put others before herself.

Her nickname was Bubbles, and it described her perfectly, says her obituary, which was published Monday by the Carleton Funeral Home and Crematorium, outside Woodstock.

Wright, 32, her boyfriend Donnie Robichaud, 42, and constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, were shot and killed Friday morning outside an apartment complex where Robichaud lived on the north side of Fredericton.

Another man who lived in the complex, Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Victims of Friday's shooting, from left to right: Const. Robb Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

A graduate of Canterbury High School, south of Woodstock, Wright got a diploma from NBCC in medical officer administration but worked in a variety of jobs, on a tree farm, in catering and in office work.

But she eventually settled on a career in Fredericton as a home support worker, "which was fitting as she loved to assist others and was a very compassionate person," says the obituary.

"She took great pride in her hair," the obituary says. "If it wasn't down long it was up in her signature bun."

Wright loved camping, tubing and bonfires and doing research into her family's ancestry.

"She would light up every time she learned something new about her own family or others she knew."

CBC News hasn't been able to reach members of Wright's family.

Wright is survived by her mother Brenda Lee, who lives in Fredericton, and her father, Robert Wright of Ottawa. She is also survived by two siblings, Amanda Lynn and Randy, two nephews, Evan and Bryden, and a niece, Kiersten. Her obituary describes Mary Archibald as Wright's soul sister.

Visiting at the funeral home is Wednesday evening.