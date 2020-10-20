Brief exchange over a cigar led to fatal confrontation on Saint John boardwalk

The punch that appeared to knock out 54-year-old Anthony Dwyer is not in dispute.

In their opening remarks, Crown and defence lawyers both agreed that 21-year-old William Ronald Jordan punched Dwyer once in the face before he fell over backward on the Market Square boardwalk in Saint John and struck his head.

Defence lawyer James McConnell told the jury Tuesday morning that his client threw the punch in self-defence.

While not obligated to do so, McConnell said, his client will testify to explain how the interaction with Dwyer made him feel afraid, and how he believed his only option to avoid becoming the victim was to punch Dwyer.

Jordan is charged with manslaughter in Dwyer's death and is being tried by a judge and jury.

By mid-morning, Mr. Justice Darrell J. Stephenson informed the 12 jurors that one of them had been excused. The trial will continue with 11 jury members.

The details of why the juror was excused were discussed without the jury present so are protected by a publication ban.

William Jordan is charged with manslaughter in the death of 54-year-old Anthony Dwyer. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

In their opening remarks, both Crown and defence described a similar picture of what happened on the boardwalk on July 13, 2018.

Both agree that Jordan and Dwyer were there with separate groups of friends to watch live music on the boardwalk stage. They also agree that 54-year-old Dwyer approached then-19-year-old Jordan, who was standing with two friends.

Crown prosecutor Jeremy Erickson told the jury that Dwyer inquired about a cigar Jordan was smoking.

McConnell said Dwyer "demanded he hand over a cigar he was smoking" and became "agitated" when Jordan refused.

He said Dwyer "jabbed him in the throat" and that's why Jordan threw the punch.

Security footage from a nearby restaurant shows the brief interaction in a grainy video entered as evidence on Tuesday afternoon. It shows a person falling over backward without an obvious attempt to break the fall.

McConnell said Dwyer hit his head on a hard surface, and it was that injury that eventually led to Dwyer's death.

The court heard from six witnesses — two police officers and two bouncers who were working on the boardwalk on the night of July 13, 2018 — on the opening day of the trial, which will continue on Wednesday morning.