Province goes ahead with controversial blueberry development in N.B. northeast

Twenty local growers have received lease offers to develop wild blueberries at the former Tracadie firing range, the province has announced.

The former military shooting range covers about 20,000 hectares in northeastern New Brunswick.

The leases offer 100 acres to each of the growers, which the province said represents 11 per cent of the land on the former range.

Donald Arseneault, the general manager of N.B. Blueberries, which represents wild blueberry growers, and a former Liberal cabinet minister, said the decision was a matter of time.

"We're very happy that the government has prioritized blueberry development within our province and obviously in the Acadian Peninsula," Arseneault said.

Donald Arseneault, general manager of N.B. Blueberries, with president René Chiasson. Arseneault said the province's decision is a good one for blueberry growers in the region. (René Landry/Radio-Canada)

"It's an area [that] represents probably 65 to 70 per cent of the total industry. So it just makes common sense that we continue that growth."

An economic impact assessment requested by N.B. Blueberries said wild blueberry development is expected to generate more than $610 million in economic activity over the next 12 years in the northeast.

Heated debate

Protesters showed up at the N.B. Blueberries meeting in Saint-Isidore on Monday night after hearing of the government's decision, said Arseneault.

He said discussions became heated with a couple of people, but most protesters were peaceful.

"There's a lot of stuff that's been given to other stakeholders to try to find that middle ground over the past year," said Arseneault.

"The problem is that some of the loud voices within these protesters don't want to see any development of blueberries in the Tracadie range, and at the end of the day, is that fair? There are over 100 farmers in the wild blueberry sector in the Acadian Peninsula."

Mayor disappointed

Denis Losier, mayor of the regional municipality of Tracadie, said council is disappointed by the announcement. He said he's not against the blueberry industry, but the community feels there are enough blueberry fields already.

According to Losier, most of the community hoped the entire former range would be developed into land for fourism and recreation, such as hunting, fishing, cross-country skiing, cycling and recreational vehicles.

He said the position of the council and the community was clear.

Tracadie Mayor Denis Losier said the town council is disappointed by the province's decision to proceed with allowing wild blueberry development on the former military range. (Radio-Canada)

"We tried to make the government understand that the community does not want blueberries there at all," said Losier, in French. "Now we are realizing the government is not listening to the population and is not listening to the municipal council."

Arseneault said that Losier has refused to meet with the N.B. Blueberries organization.

Losier denied this, saying in French it's not that he does not want to meet but that he doesn't see the point. He said his constituents are against any development of blueberries at the former range, so he doesn't need anyone to explain the importance of it.

Last year, about 5,000 local residents signed a petition calling for a stop to the project after the call for proposals for the land was announced. About 200 people marched in protest.

Arseneault said he respects the opinions of the people against it, but suggested there is room for a variety of stakeholders on the property.

Losier said council will be following the file closely and will try to get the province to change its decision on the matter.