People flock to St. John River despite cyanobacteria concerns

The St. John River is a popular spot to cool down during the summer, and this week is no different, despite recent reports of potentially harmful cyanobacteria.

People from Mactaquac to Oromocto were in the river Thursday, paddling, fishing and swimming.

One group of friends lounging at Mactaquac Beach spent the morning jumping into the river in the Woolastook Park area.

Erin McGinley said she hadn't heard reports of the cyanobacteria and wouldn't have jumped in the water if she'd known about them.

Erin McGinley, Emma Hello and their friends weren't aware Thursday of recent reports of cyanobacteria in the water. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"I thought it just affected animals — because I know last year it affected dogs and stuff. But this year, if it's humans, then yeah, probably."

Researchers are working to measure the level of toxicity in the cyanobacteria, and the government has started a social media campaign to advise people to be aware before going into the water.

"If you see a blue-green algae bloom or mat do not swim or engage in any activity that may involve contact with the water," says a paid Facebook ad from the government of New Brunswick's Facebook page.

The government of New Brunswick has started a paid Facebook campaign to inform people about blue-green algae. (Submitted)

The post also describes what people should look for before getting in the water.

"Blue-green algae presents in many forms. They can wash up along the shoreline looking like clumps and can appear black, brown or dark green in the water."

Tony Hynes of Oromocto spent Thursday on a boat on the river, where he spends most of his summer days.

Cyanobacteria growing at the bottom of the St. John River is producing neurotoxins that could be harmful to people, a UNB scientist warns. 2:24

Hynes said he spends as much time as possible in the water.

"I've grown up with this river, I've been here since I've been four years old, I've swam in this river, I've jumped the train bridge, I've done pretty much everything in this river."

Tony Hynes says he's not too concerned about the reports of cyanobacteria in the St. John River. (Gary Moore/CBC)

And the most recent warnings haven't changed his mind.

"I would still — carefree, go back in the water and all that fun stuff."

Public Health said updated information is available on algae warnings on the province's website.