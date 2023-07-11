Is the water safe? Try one of these blue-green algae rapid test kits

New water-testing kits will make information about cyanobacteria toxins, also known as toxic blue-green algae, more readily available to members of the public

The test kits, which are available online for purchase, provide a faster screening process to evaluate whether lake and river areas are safe for swimming and other recreational use.

"They're a bit of a game changer because traditionally we would have had to send water quality tests away to a lab. It was very expensive," said Lauren Murdock, conservation co-ordinator with the Nashwaak Watershed Association.

"These test kits we're able to use in the field and get results within 30 to 40 minutes."

ACAP Saint John started a pilot program last year for the rapid cyanobacteria toxin test kits, and it was successful, according to Roxanne MacKinnon, executive director of the group. (Pat Richard/CBC)

If people want to go swimming or use the water for recreational purposes, they can test the water to see if there are toxins present.

Blue-green algae is one of the potentially toxic cyanobacteria sometimes present in the St. John River and nearby watersheds. However, not all toxic cyanobacteria look blue-green, Murdock said.

Some appear in the form of benthic mats, which grow below the water's surface on rocks and sometimes drift up to the surface. Those mats are a grey-green, "yucky" colour, she said.

"It's very unpredictable. So it's good to test any cyanobacteria mat that we find, and sometimes [cyanobacteria] doesn't look like what you would think of for traditional blue-green algae," she said.

WATCH | How to test for blue-green algae: CBC Explains: How to test for blue-green algae Duration 1:56 New rapid test kits provide faster screening to see if water contains cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green alga.

Murdock said if the public notifies a watershed group of cyanobacteria in the water or if the group sees an algae bloom or a mat, it will be tested. They will also test it again and continue to make sure the water is safe for the public.

Toxins from cyanobacteria are a growing concern for many New Brunswickers, especially after four dogs were killed by them in 2018 and 2019 .

Cyanobacteria can cause skin irritation, and when ingested, it can be deadly.

Murdock said that not all cyanobacteria carry toxins. That's why these tests don't look for cyanobacteria but instead they check for toxins produced, specifically anatoxin-a, a neurotoxin, and microsystins, a liver toxin, the most prevalent toxins in New Brunswick, Murdock said.

"For our purposes, we're not trying to find the concentration of these toxins, but we're trying to determine whether the toxins are present in the cyanobacteria that we test. This is important for our members and the public so we can let them know whether the water is safe or not for swimming," said Murdock.

It's important to test the water for toxic cyanobacteria to help keep people informed about water safety, Lauren Murdock said. (Pat Richard/CBC)

The Atlantic Coastal Action Program in Saint John, ACAP, started a pilot program last year for the rapid cyanobacteria toxin test kits, and it was successful, according to Roxanne MacKinnon, executive director of the group.

For the duration of the summer, ACAP relaunched the monitoring program for their six different watershed partners, which incudes Nashwaak Watershed.

Test kits are available online, although if anyone wants the same tests that ACAP has distributed, pricing information is only available upon request.

The tests were sold by Gold Standard Diagnostics. In an email, this group said that test kits are sold in boxes of either five or 20 test strips, and the cost ranges from between $25 to $50 per strip. The cost per strip is higher with a box of five tests, whereas it's lower for a box of 20.

Roxanne MacKinnon, the executive director of ACAP Saint John, said that she hopes watershed groups will be able to continue monitoring levels of toxic cyanobacteria on their own after they've participated in ACAP's cytotoxin monitoring program. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Tests show results based on the faintness of the dyed strip. Because it relies of that, the test results are open to human interpretation. However, the tests still definitively say whether there are toxins from cyanobacteria present, said MacKinnon.

"These are really being used as a screening tool. As a screening tool, positive or negative is enough of an answer," she said.

Reporting a positive test

If someone gets a positive test for toxic cyanobacteria, they should inform the Department of Environment. From there, the department would do an investigation to determine if it's toxic cyanobacteria and determine their next steps, MacKinnon said.

The Department of Environment did not respond to a request for an interview.

Murdock said people have become more aware of cyanobacteria in recent years because there is more of it.

"It's when the weather gets really warm and muggy ... where we see those cyanobacteria blooms," she said.

But Murdock said that as temperatures rise because of climate change, cyanobacteria will only become more prevalent, and, as more cyanobacteria grows, testing will be even more necessary.