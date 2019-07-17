Moncton issues cyanobacteria advisory for Irishtown Nature Park

The City of Moncton is warning people to stay out of the water at Irishtown Nature Park.

In a news release on Friday, the city said there is a high concentration of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, in the water, although it is not yet visible.

"As a result, the water is off limits to recreation," said the release, adding that recreational activities such as kayaking and canoeing are now suspended.

"Pet owners are asked to keep their dogs out of the water and not let them drink or swim in the water."

Cyanobacteria can live at the bottom or top of a body of water. When it's on the surface, it's usually blue-green and produces toxins that can impact the skin and liver. Cyanobacteria at the bottom of a body of water produces neurotoxins that can interfere with muscle movement and cause paralysis and suffocation.

Cyanobacteria growing at the bottom of the St. John River is producing neurotoxins that could be harmful to people, a UNB scientist warns. 2:24

High concentrations of neurotoxins in cyanobacteria have been found growing in the St. John River in the Woodstock and Fredericton areas. Several cyanobacteria advisories have been issued around the province, some of which have been in place for years.

Cyanobacteria caused the death of a 16-week-old dog that went swimming in the St. John River in July.

The City of Moncton said public advisories have been posted on Irishtown Park bulletin boards and the Department of Health has installed signs along the trails and access points to the water. It will continue to monitor the situation and update as conditions change, said the news release.