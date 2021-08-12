Blue-green algae is spreading its toxic tentacles deeper and further into New Brunswick waterways, reappearing in several rivers and lakes and appearing for the first time in others.

The algae, with its highly visible blooms and mats, has made regular appearances in several waterways in recent years, most notably the St. John River.

This year, the Hammond River Angling Association is investigating reports that blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, has appeared in Darlings Lake for the first time since the 1990s. It's also looking into reports that algae blooms have appeared in the Kennebecasis River for the first time.

Blue-green algae has also been reported at California Lake this year, a first for the Bathurst-area lake.

Josh Kelly, an environmental scientist with the angling association, said the number of algae blooms is definitely on the rise.

"It absolutely is worse this year," Kelly said, noting drone footage taken of the Kennebecasis River and Darlings Lake recently shows "unbelievably visible" proof of the algae's spread.

"It is a mix of horror and beauty because it's blue-green, an electric colour, and yet it's just terrifying to see how much of the lake it is actually taking over."

The association is releasing a video of some of its findings, which will be posted to its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

It has also taken samples to determine whether the blooms in Darlings Lake and the Kennebecasis are actively producing harmful cyanotoxins and is awaiting test results, Kelly said.

In the meantime, residents are urged to be cautious around these bodies of water, to avoid swimming in or ingesting the water, and to use caution with pets' access to these areas as well.

"It is never worth the risk," Kelly said. "If you see a bloom, you should report it to whoever is in charge of your local waterway."

Ecological technician Josh Kelly of the Hammond River Angling Association says blue-green algae is unquestionably worse this year than previous years. (CBC News)

What causes blue-green algae?

The province's Department of Environment and Local Governance, which is involved in the assessment, research and monitoring of blue-green algae, says the algae are naturally present in New Brunswick's water ecosystems.

Not all blue-green algae is toxic, the department's communications director Anne Mooers said in an email, but some can produce toxins that can be harmful to people and fatal to pets.

Under certain conditions – warm, shallow, slow-moving water, lots of sunlight and a lot of nutrients feeding the algae – they can clump together to form a "bloom."

Nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus are present in all water ecosystems and are needed for plant and animal life, but an overabundance of them can lead to blooms.

"Nutrients can enter a water body from various sources, including municipal and residential development, from agriculture and forestry practices, or from point sources such as municipal and industrial effluents," Mooers said.

"Advisories are issued to inform local recreational water users to help make informed decisions on water use in the affected area and to be more aware to look for the formation of highly visible blooms and scum," which pose the most risk, she noted.

The provincial government keeps a publicly accessible log of reports of blue-green algae on its gnb.ca website, under health department advisories.

A sign at Tucker Park Beach in Saint John warns swimmers to avoid the water. (Submitted)

Swimming advisory at Saint John beach pending test results

The reports of blue-green algae blooms on the Kennebecasis River prompted concerns about a popular Millidgeville-area beach earlier this week.

A sign at Tucker Park Beach in Saint John warns visitors that the water is unsafe for swimming.

This, too, is a first, Tucker Park Beach Recreation Association members say.

"To our knowledge, this is the first time we've had to put up a sign like this," association volunteer BJ MacDonald said in an interview.

The Public Health Department has since confirmed that the advisory was prompted by high bacteria levels, but could not confirm whether cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, was the culprit.

"Due to bacteria levels found in recent test samples, a No Swimming advisory sign was posted. The beach was resampled on August 11," spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said in an email Thursday.

Macfarlane said he can't confirm or rule out blue-green algae until those resample results return.

In the meantime, the park is still open, but the no-swimming advisory remains in effect.