Province urges public to avoid clumps of cyanobacteria in St. John River

A public health official in New Brunswick is urging people to stay away from the clumps of cyanobacteria that have been showing up in the St. John River.

Research this year has found high concentrations of neurotoxins in cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, growing in the St. John River.

People can still swim and take part in recreational water activities, but they should remain cautious about what look like thick, sometimes-brown mats of cyanobacteria, Public Health says.

"We need to be aware that there are algal blooms and algal mats that can appear," said Dr. Kristen Muecke, deputy chief medical officer with the province.

This different form of cyanobacteria is being found on the river bottom, cobbles and on top of other aquatic vegetation.

It's also found in areas with fast-moving water, something Janice Lawrence, an associate professor at the University of New Brunswick, said isn't something typically associated with algae blooms.

The mats also don't always look the same. They can be brown, rust, burgundy, mossy or chalky.

What is cyanobacteria?

Cyanobacteria groups are all related. But they live in two different types of environments. There are cyanobacteria that live at the bottom of the river and along the water's surface.

Bacteria that live at the bottom produce neurotoxins that can cause paralysis, suffocation and death in dogs and other vertebrates but also pose a risk to people.

Cyanobacteria that live along the upper-water column, such as the more familiar-looking blue-green algae, can cause skin irritation or gastrointestinal illness.

We took your calls and emails about algae in our waterways, and asked the province's top experts for answers. Dr. Janice Lawrence, associate professor of biology at UNB Dr. Cristin Muecke, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Dr. Jim Goltz, manager of veterinary lab and pathology services for New Brunswick. 17:51

Blue-green algae are photosynthetic bacterial organisms naturally found in rivers, lakes and wetlands. In warm weather, they can form blooms that may look like scum, foam or discolorations of blue-green, green, red, brown or yellow that can appear fluorescent.

"A particular cyanobacteria population could have the gene for producing toxin but not necessarily be actively producing the toxin," Muecke said. "So there is a lot of moving parts with regards to figuring out what the relative risk is for any given location."

She said people shouldn't ingest or swallow river water. There are other ways to be exposed to cyanobacteria, such as skin contact and inhalation, but these are not as significant as ingesting water or mats.

Geographic spread not clear

She said children, animals, people with disabilities should also be supervised while swimming in the water.

Although researchers haven't been able to survey the entire 600 kilometres of the river, Lawrence said cyanobacteria were found between the Mactaquac Dam and Carleton Park in Fredericton this summer.

Researchers also found cyanobacteria in the Woodstock area.

"There are definitely toxins along the shorelines where these mats have accumulated," Lawrence said. "And the mats move, and we don't know how long the toxins may persist after the mats move."

Lawrence suspects there are cyanobacteria farther upriver and downriver, but researchers don't know how far.

"We don't know how extensive it was in the past to know how rapidly it's spreading and where it is elsewhere in other river environments," Lawrence said.

From left to right, Sookie, Peekaboo and Nike all died suddenly only days apart after playing in the St. John River in the Fredericton area last summer. (Photo: Submitted)

A dog died last weekend after playing on an island in the river in the Fredericton area.

Tests results to determine the cause of death are expected in the next couple of weeks. Samples from the animal's stomach have been sent to a laboratory in California for testing.

"It's really important we have the information before we come to any conclusions," Muecke said.

The mats of cyanobacteria are still toxic when dried out on the riverbank, Lawrence said.

She emphasized there have been no recorded human deaths associated with the neurotoxins but said research done on lab animals indicates they do not recover from coming into contact with the toxins.

Symptoms of exposure to neurotoxins can include tremors, shaking, loss of cognitive function, and respiratory distress.

Lawrence said there is also no known treatment.

Last year, two dogs died while swimming at Carleton Park in Fredericton. A third dog died after swimming in the river near Hartt Island RV Resort, 14 kilometres west of the city.

"No one was has been hurt yet but the dog incidents are like a canary in the coal mine," Lawrence said.

"We don't know what the impacts are on people. These are smaller animals, they are more likely to engage in the material, and they are giving us a really important warning that I think we need to heed."