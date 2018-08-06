Toxic blue-green algae blooms prompt dog owners to keep pets on shore

Fredericton's St. John River normally acts as a natural waterpark for dogs on hot days.

But despite the heat warning this weekend, many pet owners chose to keep their pups away from the river at Carleton Park. The province confirmed on Friday that three dogs in the Fredericton area recently died after coming into contact with blue-green algae, a toxic bloom that can also be harmful to humans.

Two of those dogs died after swimming at Carleton Park.

Normally, Michael Murray would be running duck hunting drills with his dogs at the park.

"I'm not really sure where we can train ... because we usually come down to this river," he said. "It's kind of concerning."

Michael Murray usually brings his dogs to Carleton Park, but on Monday they had to stay home. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

John Grondin echoed Murray's concerns. Even before the recent dog deaths, Grondin made sure to keep his dog, Jake, away from the water.

"The St. John River isn't know for being clean, and after the flood and everything else that's coming down river you never know," he said.

Being alert

Provincial officials said Friday that neither dogs nor people have to avoid the water completely, but noted they should be watchful for the algae. Signs were posted warning of the toxic blooms.

Mike McHugh said he's been able to avoid the algae. He runs Rock the Boat River Adventures and he was still giving people rides in his pontoon boat as part of the long weekend celebrations.

Boat driver Mike McHugh says he is usually able to spot blue-green algae and avoid it. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

"I've had people swimming all summer out in the river with my business, and no trouble at all because most of the water is moving," said McHugh. "Usually you can spot it pretty easy if it's in the water. It's quite a bright algae."