Blue-green algae confirmed as cause of dogs' sudden deaths in Fredericton

Necropsy results show blue-green algae caused the deaths of three dogs swimming or playing near the St. John River in late July.

All three died immediately after visiting the water's edge in the Fredericton area.

Two of the dogs died in Carleton Park in the city on July 22. Another dog died on July 20 at Hartt Island RV Resort, 14 kilometres west on the St. John River.

Two of the dogs received a necropsy examination last week — one from each site. Provincial veterinarian Dr. Jim Goltz said the results came in Thursday night.

Goltz suspected blue-green algae killed the dogs, and said owners should be wary of letting their pets near any areas of the St. John River that have turned a bluish green.

After the deaths were reported, the Department of Health investigated the two sites where the dogs were swimming for potential health risks to humans.

Blue-green algae can kill

The last case was in 2010, when a Labrador puppy died from blue-green algae toxicity after swimming in the St. John River below the Mactaquac Dam in the Island View area.

Goltz said blue-green algae grow in warm conditions, when water levels are low and produce different toxins that can affect the brain.

"These can kill animals within half an hour of exposure and after the toxin has been ingested," Goltz said in a previous interview.

They can also produce toxins that damage the liver.

"This usually takes longer to produce the effects," he said.