12-year-old who has visited 37 countries hopes COVID-19 won't keep her grounded

Ariela White didn't notice much about the closure of New Brunswick schools almost four months ago, except her friends had more time to go for bike rides during the day.

The 12-year-old has been home schooled her entire life and finished classes at home by the end of May. But that doesn't mean COVID-19 won't have an impact on her education.

Ariela has been to 37 countries and territories around the world, including Aruba, Martinique and the U.S. Virgin Islands. She has celebrated the Songkran Festival, a New Year's celebrate, in Thailand. She has tried on dozens of colourful sombreros in Cozumel, Mexico and visited a turtle farm on the Grand Cayman Islands.

Ariela swimming at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel eternity pool in Singapore. (Submitted by Ariela White)

"You get to learn a lot of different things about all the countries," said the soon to be Grade 8 student.

Ariela uses as an example her first visit to Africa, where she had no idea people spoke French in Morocco.

A dream to travel to every single country

She talks about her adventures in her new travel blog, Ariela On The Go, a summer project she's decided to share with youth her age during the pandemic.

"I want to go to every country and see every little thing, because I think that would be an amazing experience," she wrote on her blog. "I think it would also be a privilege to be the holder of that title. But, because of COVID–19, travelling is postponed for now."

There, she also talks about England, one of her favourite countries. That's where her ancestors are from. The theme park enthusiast is also a big fan of the London Eye and Harry Potter.

"I travel a lot and it would be good for other kids to learn about the countries that I've been to," she said.

Catching the 'travel bug'

The family spends six months living in Orlando, Florida and then move back to their home in the Maritimes for five months. And when they're not doing that, the trio is travelling the globe.

Ariela has been travelling since she was a baby because her parents enjoy learning about different cultures and sampling a variety of different foods. Her mom Diana is from the Philippines and her dad Kirk has family in countries all over the world, including India.

"Then she caught the bug too," said Kirk White, who is a business consultant.

Her parents are hoping their family trip to Asia won't be cancelled this fall so she can continue learning about cultures in different countries.

"It's all part of it," Kirk said.

Ariela visiting the Stanley Market in Hong Kong. (Submitted by Ariela White)

They plan to visit the Philippines, Taiwan, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, where they will volunteer at orphanages. Her mom will also be helping her with home schooling.

"We want her [Ariela] to give back."

The family trip to Uganda was already cancelled this fall because of the pandemic.

Ariela said she isn't too concerned about any future trips, because she knows she'll be able to travel again — eventually. Someday, she's hoping to visit Australia, New Zealand and Israel too.

Escaping COVID-19 in America

Ariela and her parents arrived to their home in Hampton just before Ottawa announced the Canada-U.S. border closure in March.

"We really wanted to get back to New Brunswick because we thought what they were doing was good," he said. "We felt safe."

Once beaches and Universal Studios, a nearby walk away, started closing down and people were refusing to wear masks at the grocery store, they decided it was time to leave Florida.

There has been more than 70,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and more than 2,800 deaths.

"We pretty much stayed inside," he said.

In March, the family drove 24 hours straight from Florida to New Brunswick, where they self-isolated for two weeks.

"We didn't want to stop, we ate in the car," he said.

They brought an extra can of gas to reduce the number of times they would have to stop at a gas station. And the family relied on Doritos and other types of junk food to eat.

With all that driving, Kirk stopped one time for coffee at a gas station in Connecticut, but there was no one working inside.

"I only had 20s so I didn't want to leave a 20 and I didn't want to steal it," he said. "We just left. We had to drive another 50 miles to get a coffee."

All ready to go to Hogwarts at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. (Submitted by Ariela White)

And there were no tolls until the family arrived in New Hampshire, because all the other toll booths were closed.

"Going through New York was spooky," he said. "There was nobody on the road."

The family plans to return to Florida to tie up some loose ends after leaving so abruptly in March. And so Ariela can continue jotting down her latest blogging adventures for others to see.

"We really enjoy travelling and seeing how other people live," Kirk said.