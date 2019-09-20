CNIB in the Maritimes seeks to increase voter turnout among visually impaired

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind in the Maritimes is hoping to eliminate barriers that might keep visually impaired people from voting in the upcoming federal election.

It held an information session in Saint John on Thursday about the tools and services available at the polls, and is planning to hold another session in Moncton next week.

Scott Rinehart, who is a legally blind client of CNIB in Saint John, thinks some visually impaired people don't want to ask for help or don't know what help is available, so they don't vote.

"It can be hard to sort of get that word out that there are accessible options available," he said.

Some of the tools include large print and braille lists of candidates, as well as tactile and braille voting templates.

There are also magnifiers and large-grip pencils available.

Ballots have been changed to accommodate larger text and to make it easier for assistive devices to read them.

Visually impaired voters can also bring a friend or family member into the polling booth with them to ensure their ballot is marked correctly.

People can also apply to Elections Canada to have someone come to their home to cast their ballot, if their vision loss makes travel difficult, said Rinehart.

"Elections Canada is committed to helping you any way they can to make sure that your vote counts," he said.

"It's your right under the law."

The Moncton information session will be held at the CNIB office at 525 Main St. on Oct. 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The election will be held on Oct. 21.