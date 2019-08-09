Visually impaired to race cars for charity

Seven people who are visually impaired will be racing donated cars around a track to raise money for the Mira Atlantic Foundation, which provides free guide dogs to people who are blind.

Nathalie Fougere, who's blind and uses a white cane to walk, will be competing in the race. Fougere said participating in the race gives her an adrenaline rush.

"It's such a wonderful, freeing experience," said Fougere, who has competed in the race in previous years.

"All my life I've been told that I'll never have the ability to drive because of my sight."

The racers won't know what car they're driving until the day of the competition. The Blind Race is 10 laps and takes about 45 minutes to complete. Fougere said most of her competitors are there to have fun, not win.

Each driver will have a co-pilot directing them around the track, and the cars will be going about 25 km/h.

Tickets cost $14 for adults and $5 for children, but the Mira Foundation doesn't receive money from tickets bought at the gate. In order for the foundation to receive the money, tickets must be purchased from the foundation by calling 506-852-9539.

The race was supposed to take place on Saturday, but it was rescheduled to Aug. 24 because of the weather. It will start at 7 p.m. at the Centre for Speed in Grand-Barachois.

Blondine Arseneau, co-ordinator for the Mira Atlantic Foundation, said the charity has raised $12,000 from ticket sales for this year's race so far. It costs around $30,000 to train one guide dog, she said.

The race is in it's eighth year, and through the races and other fundraising events the foundation has been able to provide guide dogs to six people in Moncton, two people in Bathurst and one person in Saint John.