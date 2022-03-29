Highway headaches will continue until April 8 near Rothesay Ave. overpass
Blasting next to Route 1 shuts down both lanes most days for up to 30 minutes
Eastbound traffic on Route 1 will stay reduced to one lane near the Rothesay Avenue overpass until the end of next week as Gateway Operations removes rock near the highway.
The project is solely for "maintenance of roadside backslopes," according to an emailed statement from the company, which is contracted by the province to maintain Route 1 from St. Stephen to River Glade.
There is no plan to expand lanes in the area.
"A component of rock excavation requires blasting as needed to reshape and stabilize the backslope," said the Gateway statement. And that means traffic has to be stopped in both directions "until the blast is complete and any debris from the blast on the roadway is removed."
Gateway said those traffic stoppages can last up to 30 minutes, but are "generally" scheduled in late morning or early afternoon.
"Longer stops are not anticipated."
Blasting is scheduled to occur every day except Sunday, although only if weather conditions permit.
When asked what the company is doing to help alleviate extremely slow traffic flow in the eastbound lanes during rush hour, the company stated, "Traffic stoppages for blasting have been scheduled during non-rush-hour traffic."
Gateway also encourages motorists to "refer to the provincial NB511 website for any updates."
