Liberals question Higgs's tourism moves when sector is growing

Yennah Hurley has been pondering how to "fix" New Brunswick's tourism marketing pitch for a long time.

In 2012, the Quispamsis entrepreneur toured the province in an RV and was a weekly guest on CBC's afternoon radio show Shift New Brunswick, dispensing tips about what to see and do.

Between visits to Tabusintac and St. Martins, she managed to meet then-Premier David Alward to discuss how to better promote the province to tourists.

"I had a private conversation with him on what I've been doing, what the people of New Brunswick are saying to me and what some of the challenges are that are out there," she said during a July 25, 2012, radio segment.

While she acknowledged that "you can't really say" why tourism numbers were down at the time, she said she and the premier talked about what "we can do to maybe get on board and fix some of that stuff."

Alward "really appreciated the point of view of someone who is not working for the government," she added. "I'm just doing it because I love the province and he loved that."

Now Hurley is working for the government. And she will get a chance to put her tourism fix in effect.

She'll earn between $150,000 and $175,000 a year, the salary range of a deputy minister, as Premier Blaine Higgs's hand-picked expert embedded in the provincial Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture.

Her mission during a two-year consulting contract is to help civil servants in the department embrace new ideas for attracting visitors. She will report directly to Higgs.

Premier Blaine Higgs hired three outside consultants, including Hurley, to help reshape government operations. ( Joe McDonald/CBC)

The department has "great people" but it's possible to have "blinders on," the premier said in a recent interview. "You always think you're doing the very best, but then you have different perspectives and it helps your imagination go broader."

Tall order, say Liberals

Higgs recruited Hurley to shake things up despite big increases in revenues from tourists in the last two years.

The Opposition Liberals say Hurley has a difficult task: to maintain the growth trend and reach their government's target of $2 billion in visitor revenues by 2025 — in spite of a 37 per cent cut to the department's tourism budget.

"So you want to cut, but then the premier gets to hire a personal services consultant, a friend of his that he met two years ago," said Liberal MLA Jacques LeBlanc.

Liberal MLA Jacques LeBlanc questioned Hurley's hiring after slashing the tourism and sector growth under the Liberals. (CBC)

LeBlanc focused on the funding cut during the department's presentation of its budget estimates to a committee of the legislature this week.

The Liberals announced their tourism growth strategy and its $2 billion goal in 2017. They poured $12.6 million into capital spending on tourism in 2018-19, almost a 20 per cent increase, and $6 million to fund new marketing efforts.

The strategy was led by Françoise Roy, the deputy minister hired by the Liberals in 2016 and fired by Higgs in March.

"We let go a very competent deputy minister who knew her files," said LeBlanc.

The premier said the Liberal spending had not produced any tangible results and he told officials that. "I said, 'So what did we accomplish with that?' They couldn't name anything."

Still committed to $2 billion

In last month's budget, the PCs reversed much of the new spending, pruning overall tourism funding from $20.2 million last year to $12.8 million this year.

That includes reductions in marketing programs and the closure of visitor information centres at two entrances to the province, in Woodstock and Aulac.

Tourism Minister Robert Gauvin said Liberal spending increases were unsustainable and the PC cuts takes the budget back to "exactly where we were before."

Even so, Gauvin told the committee, the government is still committed to the $2 billion goal.

"We are going to pursue the strategy, you can be sure," he said, though he added "it may take a year or two more" than 2025.

LeBlanc said that comment took him aback.

"Is it his consultant that they hired that's going to take two more years?" he asked. "Or is it coming from his department?"

Premier Blaine Higgs described Yennah Hurley, pictured, as "extremely passionate" about tourism in the province. (CBC)

Higgs said he met Hurley, who lives in his riding, about two years ago and was impressed by how "extremely passionate" she was about tourism in the province.

Her LinkedIn profile lists several tourism-related ventures, activities and courses, including Maritime Daytripping Inc., a small business she ran at Saint John's Rockwood Park.

"She is absolutely appalled that we are not able to convince the rest of the world and the rest of our province of what a great province we have," Higgs said in the legislature when he was asked about her hiring.

Revenue growth

But LeBlanc said Higgs's comments are belied by the numbers.

From $1 billion in 2016, visitor revenues leapt to $1.3 billion in 2017. "That's a substantial increase," he said.

The Conference Board of Canada estimated the province "continued its upward trend in 2018" with revenues surpassing $1.5 billion.

Carol Alderdice of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick, said the group has been monitoring Statistics Canada reports and "it looks like we will come in around that figure." Final numbers will be out in May.

The Conference Board attributed the growth to the extra funding from the Liberals. The report was issued before last March's PC budget.

Higgs said the numbers were up "a bit," but LeBlanc said the growth is significant and it confirms that the Liberal plan was starting to gather steam.

Hurley was not at the legislature Wednesday and Thursday with other departmental staff for their budget estimates. She was not available for an interview.