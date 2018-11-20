Blaine Higgs lays out plans today in 1st throne speech as premier

Blaine Higgs's first throne speech as premier — and the second throne speech in New Brunswick this fall — will be delivered Tuesday afternoon.

Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau will read the speech starting at 1 p.m.

The former Liberal government of Brian Gallant presented its plans in a throne speech on Oct. 23 but later failed to gain the confidence of the house and was defeated.

The path forward for the Progressive Conservatives appears more stable than it was for the Liberals after the September election gave no political party a majority.

With their seat total at 22, and with Liberal Daniel Guitard remaining in the Speaker's chair for now, the PCs will only have to attract support from one opposition party to gain the house's confidence.

Initially, that support appears to be coming from the People's Alliance, which promised earlier this fall to support the PCs for 18 months on confidence motions. On Monday, Alliance Leader Kris Austin received top billing on the government's plan to address problems with the ambulance service.