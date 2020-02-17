Premier to address cancelled plan to close rural ERs

Premier Blaine Higgs will address his decision to cancel a plan to close overnight emergency rooms in six rural hospitals beginning on March 11.

On Sunday night Higgs announced the province will hold off on implementing the controversial plan until it consults with community members and experts. The original plan had the government closing emergency rooms in Sussex, Sackville, Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, Caraquet, Grand Falls and Perth-Andover between midnight and 8 a.m.

Higgs is scheduled to answer questions from media beginning at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The Progressive Conservative minority government announced the contentious health reforms six days ago. The announcement sparked the resignation of Deputy-Premier Robert Gauvin, angry protests in some communities and predictions of an early provincial election.

The changes were scheduled to go into effect March 11, but Higgs said that will no longer happen. Instead, there will be further consultations in April and May.

Part of the consultations will involve what Higgs has terms a "health-care summit" in June to discuss a long-term strategy for the system and the challenges in rural communities. The province will release the findings sometime this fall, Higgs said in a statement.

Fallout

On Friday, Robert Gauvin resigned as deputy premier and left the Progressive Conservative party because of the proposed reforms.

The Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou MLA called the reform "an attack on rural New Brunswick."

Gauvin also told Radio-Canada he may retire from politics, but that was before Higgs' pivot Sunday night.

It's not clear if Gauvin's stance on that changed since the government's announcement.

Such good news! The rally scheduled for tomorrow will now be a celebration - same time, same place.<br><br>N.B. premier cancels controversial plan to close rural ERs overnight<a href="https://t.co/WiZsq7QkY4">https://t.co/WiZsq7QkY4</a> <a href="https://t.co/5apnWdEBqP">pic.twitter.com/5apnWdEBqP</a> —@SackvilleTownNB

Community rallies were planned at all six hospitals Monday.

Perth-Andover Mayor Marianne Bell told CBC News Monday night the rally in her community will still go on.

The town of Sackville said on Twitter the rally scheduled for Monday "will now be a celebration."