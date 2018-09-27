PC Leader Blaine Higgs to visit lieutenant-governor Thursday

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will be meeting with New Brunswick's lieutenant governor this morning in the aftermath of the province's tight election.

Initially, Higgs indicated he would be meeting with Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau in Fredericton on Tuesday, but that meeting was postponed to Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant met with Roy Vienneau on Tuesday morning, where the premier said he has permission to continue governing the province while he and his Liberals try to win the confidence of the legislature with fewer seats than his main opponent.

After listening to the premier's words, Higgs said he was told by the lieutenant governor's office that Gallant hadn't, in fact, received permission to continue governing.

Higgs and Gallant have been clashing this week over how to interpret the election results where the PCs won 22 seats compared to the 21 seats held by the Liberals. Parties need 25 seats for a majority government.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs arrives at Government House prior to his meeting with Lieutenant Governor Jocelyne Roy Vienneau in Fredericton on Thursday. (James West/Canadian Press)

The People's Alliance and the Green Party each won three seats.

Higgs will hold a news conference with his caucus at the Fredericton Inn following his private meeting.

