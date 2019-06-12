Province needs to put more focus on mental health care, Higgs says

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the province needs to put more focus on mental health care.

"It's shocking what we see and we can't just sit idly by," Higgs said during an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

"We have to react to that and have a meaningful response."

Higgs pointed to recent suicides in Saint John as an example.

Hundreds of people lined the Reversing Falls Bridge in Saint John on Monday night to remember those who have died by suicide.

In the last two weeks, the Saint John Police Force responded to four suicides.

New Brunswick's Department of Justice counted 17 suicides in the Saint John area this year, and almost 70 across the province.

Mental health and tax dollars

Hundreds of people gathered on the Reversing Falls Bridge to remember lives lost to suicide and raise awareness for suicide prevention. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

At Monday's event, some people demanded more tax dollars be spent on adequate mental health care and called on the province to do more.

Earlier this week, Higgs laid out a new plan that he says will change the way the provincial government operates — and that could include cuts to existing programs. Higgs wouldn't say exactly what those programs are, but he pointed to mental health care as an area that needs more attention.

"The health care system, there's programs we may be doing that aren't getting the best results," Higgs said. "And there [are] others that we need to do to put a focus on. … Mental health has become a crisis in some communities."

'We can't have everything'

A 2015-2016 study by the New Brunswick Health Council, said 31 per cent of New Brunswick youth from Grade 6 to 12 had experienced feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more. They said those feelings were bad enough to keep them from taking part in daily activities.

Thirty-three per cent of students surveyed felt nervous, anxious or were unable to stop worrying almost every day for two weeks or more in a row.

"I really want to condition people to the fact that we can't have everything, but we're going to set priorities together," Higgs said. "And we're going to focus on what's important."