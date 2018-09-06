PC literacy pledge vague but promising, says advocate

A literacy advocate says a Progressive Conservative pledge to focus on literacy is vague, but the effort is welcome in a province where one in five people reads at a below-average level.

On Thursday in Quispamsis, Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs said literacy rates in the province are "embarrassing," and raising them would be "priority number one" if he's elected Sept. 24.

Lynda Homer, executive director of the Literacy Coalition of New Brunswick, said that in 2018, New Brunswick "still has some struggles" with literacy.

From testing her coalition has gathered, more than 50 per cent of adults in New Brunswick would score at a Level 2 reading level.

"Level 2 means their skills are not adequate to fully participate in society," Homer said.

That doesn't mean 50 per cent of people in New Brunswick can't read, she said.

"It's possible that a person with level 2 has trouble with filling out forms, for example, and it's quite possible that they have trouble with digital literacy," she said. "And another challenge I think is about understanding, comprehension — understanding well what you're reading."

The promises

Promising to focus on raising literacy rates, Higgs says literacy is key to economic growth.

Higgs's announcement focused on school-age children.

He pledged to have 85 per cent of Grade 2 students "meet or exceed Grade 2 reading standards by 2022."

According to the Government of New Brunswick website, there have been decreases in overall provincial reading results at the end of Grade 2, although they increased last year.

In the latest results, 75 per cent of Grade 2 students met the standard.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant has already promised to increase these rates to 90 per cent, but Higgs said that's too ambitious.

"We focused on 85 per cent in the next four years not 90 per cent simply because we felt that's a more realistic [goal]," he said.

Higgs said to achieve this goal he would adopt a five-step plan that includes launching a program focused on "priority neighbourhood schools," developing a New Brunswick Literacy Corps of trained volunteer teachers to support and help "at-risk" students, offering tools and resources for parents in schools, expanding learning opportunities for older students and reviewing the report card format.

He said this would cost around $300,000 per year, but he sees it as a shift in the way literacy is handled. He will be releasing a more detailed education plan in the coming weeks.

Realistic or not?

Homer said she can't comment on how doable these promises are, and there are some current programs similar to what Higgs is proposing.

"We've been dealing with this issue for a long time and there are a lot of reasons, some of it is changing needs and changes in population … some of it is a rural versus urban issue," she said.

New Brunswick is second to last when it comes to overall literacy performance in the country, according to recent Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies studies.

"I'm just very very pleased to see that literacy is prominent and a big issue, [that] it's recognized as the big issue that it is," Homer said.

"All of these things look good. I just don't have enough detail to understand exactly how this would happen … I'm not seeing a lot on adult literacy, but there's a big focus on the school."