Higgs speaks with pro-LGBTQ protesters outside PC fundraising event

Premier Blaine Higgs spoke with a crowd of about 50 people who showed up to a Progressive Conservative fundraising event Wednesday to protest his government's recent changes to a policy on gender identification in schools.

"All I have to say is we need to find a way to respect each other and have a path forward where parents can continue to play a role in raising their kids," Higgs said. "That's it. It's as simple as that."

Guests to the fundraising event on Fredericton's Waterloo Row paid $500 for "an evening with Premier Higgs," but protesters showed up at about 4:45 p.m. and stood on the sidewalk in front of the venue, with some carrying posters in support of LGBTQ rights and others calling on Higgs to resign.

Higgs arrived about 30 minutes later and approached the crowd, speaking with individuals about Policy 713, which until this year allowed students to request to be referred to informally by a preferred name or pronoun at school, without the need to get permission from their parents.

Emilie Lacroix said the new policy means some children could be outed as transgender even if they come from an unsafe home. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

In what Higgs said was in the interest of parents' rights, his government changed that policy so that a student under 16 must now get consent from a parent before teachers can informally use a chosen name or pronoun.

"You're asking for them to come out to ... unsafe homes," said Emilie Lacroix, speaking directly to Higgs.

"That policy was in place to protect a few kids."

Defending the policy change, the premier said the previous version assumed that all parents would not understand their children if they came out as transgender.

"And what we're trying to have is a policy that says, 'No, not all parents are in the same boat. Not all parents are that way,'" he said.

But Antoinette Del Vasto, another protester, said children of parents who don't understand will now be at risk.

"I went to school with people who were gay and got kicked out of their house," said Del Vasto, adding that the updated policy could result in more of that happening.

Antoinette Del Vasto shook hands with Higgs before debating with him the merits of the old version of Policy 713. (Mikael Mayer/Radio-Canada)

Mitchell Goodine, another protester, told Higgs that he grew up in a home where his parents didn't accept him.

"So how can you say that parents understand their kids, when kids say they don't?" he said. "We feel like you have not listened to one side. You have listened completely to the parents from conservative families."

"I think we need to listen to a lot of people," said Higgs, moments before turning around and heading inside with Education Minister Bill Hogan after spending about 15 minutes talking with protesters.

Education Minister Bill Hogan stood near Higgs and listened as he spoke with protesters Wednesday. (Mikael Mayer/Radio-Canada)

The protest came a week after about 250 people gathered on the lawn of the New Brunswick Legislature carrying signs denouncing sex education and LGBTQ rights.

While Higgs waded into the crowd at that rally, he chose not to cross the street to meet and speak with counter-protesters who were on the opposite side.

Last week's march was one of dozens held across Canada, described by organizers as a "1 Million March 4 Children" to protest LGBTQ-inclusive education policies in the classroom, and in extracurricular settings, under the banner of parental rights.

Critics and researchers say the term "parental rights" is a misnomer because it doesn't address the concerns of LGBTQ parents or parents of LGBTQ children.