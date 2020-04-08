Higgs optimistic about COVID-19 trajectory — if we don't blow it this long weekend

New Brunswick is on track to being a model for the rest of the country in terms of its response to COVID-19, but only if people aren't reckless over the long weekend, Premier Blaine Higgs said Thursday.

"This may be our fist big test," Higgs said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

New Brunswick's success depends on people following the rules, which include staying indoors and not spending time with people other than those who live in your home, Higgs said.

As of Wednesday, the province had 108 cases.

Higgs is optimistic the government will flatten the curve in a month or two.

"I think it's hard to tell. This weekend will be telltale. We've seen our numbers decline over the last few days, but you can't jump on that and say it's getting over.

"I do think with continued measures we can be talking weeks instead of months and months."

Until a vaccine is found, which may not be for a year or two, certain precautions will remain in place, Higgs said.

Higgs did not specify what those precautions could look like but said it will depend on testing for the virus.

"It'll depend on the conditions we find at the time."

The province is two to three weeks away from even considering lifting restrictions, Higgs said.

Higgs has already started thinking about economic recovery as well, which he said will take several months, if not years.

Premier Blaine Higgs said Wednesday the Easter long weekend could be a turning point towards New Brunswickers spending a summer without COVID-19. 2:19

"How do we get businesses up and running and contributing again is a focus because we need that source of revenue."

Some business may not make it through, he said.

"For us to get back to normal, it's going to take a while."