N.B. premier cancels controversial plan to close rural ERs overnight

New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs has announced he's backing away from the controversial plan to close several emergency departments between midnight and 8 a.m. in a month's time.

Higgs issued a news release shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday. He said hours will not be reduced at the hospitals in Sussex, Sackville, Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, Caraquet, Grand Falls and Perth-Andover.

"We have experienced a multitude of reactions and genuine concerns to the regional health authorities' reform plan," he said in the statement.

"I can't in good conscience move forward without addressing the concerns and fears that have been brought to light."

The Progressive Conservative minority government announced the contentious health-care reforms on Tuesday, sparking angry protests, political divide and talk of an early provincial election.

The changes were scheduled to go into effect March 11.

Now Higgs said there will be further consultations in April and May.

"I will personally visit these communities to initiate the process to ensure that we hear from community leaders, the people delivering care and concerned citizens," his statement said.