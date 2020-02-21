Blaine Higgs shuffles cabinet after Robert Gauvin resignation

Premier Blaine Higgs has announced a cabinet shuffle that will see two MLAs step into new roles after Robert Gauvin resigned last week and became an Independent member of the legislature.

Saint John East MLA Glen Savoie will replace Gauvin as the minister responsible for the francophonie. Savoie is one of two members of the Progressive Conservative government — the other is Dominic Cardy — who speak French.

Riverview MLA Bruce Fitch will become the new minister of tourism, heritage and culture, a portfolio that was also held by Gauvin.

Gauvin's role as deputy premier will not be filled, Higgs said at a news conference Friday.

Robert Gauvin resigned from cabinet and quit the Progressive Conservative caucus last week. (CBC)

Gauvin resigned from cabinet after two health authorities announced plans to close six emergency rooms overnight.

One of the affected ERs is in the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Caraquet, where Gauvin was born.

Gauvin represents the nearby riding of Shippagan-Lameque-Miscou.

Although Higgs later cancelled plans to go ahead with the ER reductions on March 11, Gauvin did not appear satisfied. In addition to resigning from government, he vowed to vote against the provincial budget.