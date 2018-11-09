Skip to Main Content
Here's a full list of Blaine Higgs's new cabinet

Meet the 16 Progressive Conservative cabinet ministers who were sworn in with Premier Blaine Higgs at the New Brunswick Legislature on Friday.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced the ministers in his new cabinet in the legislature on Friday morning. (James West/Canadian Press)

Blaine Higgs: Premier

Robert Gauvin: Deputy premier, Tourism, Heritage and Culture, and La Francophonie

Ernie Steeves: Finance and Treasury Board

Ted Flemming: Health

Andrea Anderson-Mason: Attorney General and Justice

Dominic Cardy: Education and Early Childhood Development

Trevor Holder: Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour.

Ross Wetmore: Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries 

Bill Oliver: Transportation and Infrastructure

Jake Stewart: Aboriginal Affairs

Mary E. Wilson: Economic Development and Small Business  

Mike Holland: Energy and Resource Development

Carl Urquhart: Public Safety and Solicitor General

Jeff Carr: Environment and Local Government

Dorothy Shephard: Social Development

Greg Thompson: Intergovernmental Affairs

Sherry Wilson: Service New Brunswick, Women's Equality

