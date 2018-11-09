Here's a full list of Blaine Higgs's new cabinet
Premier Blaine Higgs and cabinet sworn in at New Brunswick Legislature
Meet the 16 Progressive Conservative cabinet ministers who were sworn in with Premier Blaine Higgs at the New Brunswick Legislature on Friday.
- PC Leader Blaine Higgs to be sworn in as New Brunswick premier today
- 8 things you need to know about New Brunswick's next premier, Blaine Higgs
- Higgs in midst of fast transition, cabinet to be sworn in this week
Blaine Higgs: Premier
Robert Gauvin: Deputy premier, Tourism, Heritage and Culture, and La Francophonie
Ernie Steeves: Finance and Treasury Board
Ted Flemming: Health
Andrea Anderson-Mason: Attorney General and Justice
Dominic Cardy: Education and Early Childhood Development
Trevor Holder: Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour.
Ross Wetmore: Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries
Bill Oliver: Transportation and Infrastructure
Jake Stewart: Aboriginal Affairs
Mary E. Wilson: Economic Development and Small Business
Mike Holland: Energy and Resource Development
Carl Urquhart: Public Safety and Solicitor General
Jeff Carr: Environment and Local Government
Dorothy Shephard: Social Development
Greg Thompson: Intergovernmental Affairs
Sherry Wilson: Service New Brunswick, Women's Equality