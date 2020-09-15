3 teenage crash victims identified, funeral services planned

Funeral services will be held this week for three teenagers killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Blackville.

Police said they believe the teens' car crossed the median while travelling north, left the road and struck a retaining wall.

The three victims were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, about 40 kilometres southwest of Miramichi.

Obituaries published Monday and posted on the Village of Blackville website early Tuesday morning have identified the boys as Ty Croft, Kobe Curtis and Denver Jardine.

Croft, 17, lived in Blackville and was a graduate of Blackville High School. His funeral service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. St. Andrew's United Church

Curtis, 16, lived in Gray Rapids and was a Grade 12 student at Blackville High School. His obituary said he worked at the Chipman Mill as a night supervisor and could often be found working on his dirt bike or his 1988 Oldsmobile.

His funeral service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the Gray Rapids United Pentecostal Church.

Jardine, 17, lived in Gray Rapids and was a Grade 12 student at Blackville High School. He spent the summer working at the fish plant in Baie-Sainte- Anne.

His funeral service will be held Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Pentecostals of Gray Rapids.

Community support

On Monday, Blackville Mayor Chris Hennessy said there will be lots of support for the families in the tight-knit community "where everybody knows everybody and everyone's related."

He added said it was strong community support that got them through a series of tragedies in 2018, when everyone stood behind the grieving families and mourned with them.

In May 2018, an 18-year-old Gray Rapids man was killed in a car crash. Then a month later, a father and daughter died after their homemade raft overturned on the Miramichi River. Blackville also grieved the death of a 14-year-old after his dirt bike collided with a car.

Hennessy said the the community will do the same for the families of the three teenagers.

"It's about the only way we can get through something like this. I guess it's it's the only way we know how, right. So it seemed to work in the past. So it's going to work in the future."