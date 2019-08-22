Blackville residents fed up with squealing, smoking cars and law-breaking ATV riders

Some Blackville residents have lost patience with the burnouts, squealing tires and revving engines that regularly disturb the peace in the village.

They say they're also fed up with children, teenagers and adults driving all-terrain-vehicles on public roads, some without helmets.

"Dangerous, disruptive and reckless disregard for the law and the community at large," is how business owner David Donahue described the mayhem in a Facebook post.

Much of this popular local entertainment takes place on Route 8, a provincial highway and the main street through Blackville, a village of fewer than 1,000 people, 50 kilometres south of Miramichi.

Blackville doctor Tiffany Keenan has joined with others in asking village council and the RCMP to do something about the ATVs driving on public roads and the noise from burnouts. (Tiffany Keenan/Facebook)

Donahue urged others concerned about the "racing through the village" and burnouts — when drivers create smoke by depressing their gas pedals and brakes at the same time — to make their feelings known at a village council meeting.

Among the 40 people who showed up at the meeting was Tiffany Keenan, a local doctor who also works in the emergency room at the Miramichi Regional Hospital.

Sees results in hospital

"Unfortunately, I've been able to see this first-hand, when they've come into the emergency department with cuts, scrapes, lacerations, broken bones and, unfortunately, sometimes death," Keenan said in an interview.

Mayor Chris Hennessy and councillors answered questions at the meeting, which was also attended by RCMP Cpl. Terry Burns.

It was a good beginning, but Keenan said a community meeting might bring about a better discussion about the safety issues, the noise, vehicles and possible solutions.

Some residents say there have been close encounters between car drivers and ATVs., (CBC)

"This is affecting me as an ER doc but, within our community we're beginning to see the accidents too. The young kids are on the roads driving these vehicles on a regular basis."

In June 2018, Thomas Anthony Dunn, 14, died after his dirt bike collided with a car. Keenan said the community, which had already mourned the deaths of three other people in accidents that year, came together after the teen's death, and she hoped things would change.

But now some village residents want police to enforce the laws, including the law against driving ATVs on public roads.

Although Keenan acknowledged not everyone wants such action, she said the issue goes beyond erratic driving and noise.

"It has concerns of respect within our community."

Blackville RCMP have increased patrols in the village as a result of the complaints at the village council meeting. (David Bell/CBC)

Hennessy, the mayor, said council has received complaints about the noise and agreed it's time to do something. The village does have a noise bylaw against disturbances after a certain time of night.

The village has already asked the RCMP to show more of a presence.

"It's unfortunate that its come to this, but that's where we're at," Hennessy said. "Now to move forward, I don't think anyone is looking to make kids criminals or anyone a criminal."

As with many things, he said, there are a few individuals who are making it worse.

Mayor Chris Hennessy says he likes big old cars driving up and down the highway, but he doesn't want them to be noisy when residents are trying to sleep. (Chris Hennessy/Village of Blackville)

"There'd be a couple of loud ATVs, a couple of loud dirt bikes, a couple of loud cars that people are using at the wrong time in the wrong place, and that's going to ruin it for everybody."

Cpl. Burns said that as a result of the council meeting, the RCMP are being proactive and have increased patrols in the village, with extra patrols in known problem areas.

"I've created a file where we're going to monitor the situation closely."

Public's help needed

But Burns said residents have report problems and provide what information they can so an investigation can be done.

"We can't be everywhere at all times, so people need to come forward if they're having issues and we can discuss ways that we can properly address what's going on."

Blackville residents told village council they were fed up with noisy exhausts on cars, spinning tires, and burnouts disturbing the peace. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Burns said a solution could include education, enforcement and preventive measures.

The mayor said he's talked to other mayors and representatives in communities up and down the Miramichi River Route and all say they are dealing with the same thing.

Many young people in the region are known to drive big cars, gas guzzlers from the 1970s and '80s such as Caprice Classics and Ford Crown Victorias.

"We're going to get through this," Hennessy said. "We're not here to stop anyone's social life or stop them from driving a big old car up and down the road.

"You know, I love seeing those old cars going. Now, mind you, something going with no exhaust at 3 a.m., waking the whole village up, isn't something you like to see."

The mayor said as long as people remain respectful, the RCMP show a presence, and everyone works together, then the issue will get resolved.

"Don't be going out of your way to make noise. Just be respectful, that's all it is for both sides."

Hennessy said no date has been set for the public meeting that Keenan wants, but he asked those frustrated by the issue to report anything they see to the RCMP.

Keenan said she's optimistic the village can find a solution.

"I know when people get together, we can come up with much better solutions than just comments on a Facebook page."