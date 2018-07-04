Father and daughter die when wooden raft overturns near Blackville

A 55-year-old father and his 29-year-old daughter are dead after a homemade raft flipped over on the Miramichi River in Gray Rapids on Tuesday.

Eight people were on the wooden raft when it overturned shortly after 4 p.m., RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said.

Six people made it to shore on their own, and the woman was pulled from the water and given CPR.

"She was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced deceased," said Rogers-Marsh. "The cause of death has been confirmed to be a drowning."

A short time later, the man's body was found in the water. Rogers-Marsh said both the man and woman were from the White Rapids area, about 12 kilometres north of Blackville.

"There was a short period of time where he was missing … but then he was located in the water," Rogers-Marsh said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

No one else was injured in the incident, which the Northeast District RCMP are still investigating.

Danny Coughlan, who witnessed the capsizing and helped bring the daughter ashore, said the raft appeared to be sturdy and was kept afloat by barrels.

Tragedy strikes again

This is the second tragedy the Blackville area has been forced to deal with in recent days.

Over the weekend,14-year-old Thomas Anthony Dunn died after his dirt bike and a car collided at the intersection of Hallihan Lane and Howard Road in Blackville.

The community has also been mourning the loss of two other young people, who died in separate incidents in the past 12 months.

"It's definitely a state of loss and a sad time for us," Blackville Mayor Christopher Hennessy said during an interview with Information Morning Moncton.

Students drove their dirt bikes in the Canada Day parade in Blackville on Sunday in memory of their friend Thomas Anthony Dunn, who died after a collision with a car. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC) (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Hennessy wouldn't comment on the raft accident but described the three previous deaths as "a shadow over everything."

"It just seems like it's one after another, it's terrible," he said. "We really haven't gotten over it."

The mayor's hopeful the community will rally and residents will support each other.

"All we can do is stick together and hope for the best," he said.

After Dunn's death, grief counsellors and teachers were available at Blackville School on Monday to provide support to students and other community members.

The teen's funeral will be held on Thursday at St. Bridget's Roman Catholic Church in Renous.