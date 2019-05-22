Small Bay of Fundy village gets 'market-style' feel in store expansion

A lone grocery store in Blacks Harbour is about to get a facelift after its former owner stepped in to buy it back.

About five months ago, Greg Hooper decided to buy back Hooper's Convenience Store in the small community on the Bay of Fundy, about 15 kilometres south of St. George.

Hooper sold the business six years ago, after receiving an "attractive offer" for the store in a business deal.

"I've always regretted selling it, my heart's in Blacks Harbour," said Hooper.

He started the business on Wallace Cove Road 30 years ago with his mother, Carolyn Hooper, who has a strong background in the convenience store business.

It was our store. I just want it back. - Greg Hooper, store owner

Six years ago, the Blacks Harbour native opened Uncle Mayn's Convenience in St. George, which he named after his late uncle who died from cancer.

The store started with six full-time jobs and now employs 40 people.

Now, at his old store in Black's Harbour, Hooper has partnered with Sobeys and plans to offer more groceries, including a greater variety of meats and vegetables. He's hoping to create a "market-style" feel and expand it into a restaurant that will create up to 10 full-time jobs.

No ordinary 'pops' and 'chips' store

With the expansion, the old shop is even getting a new name: Hooper's Village Market.

"We're hoping to do a miniature Uncle Mayn's in Blacks Harbour to give citizens a variety of groceries and things that they need," said Hooper, who lives in Lake Utopia, north of St. George.

"Right now it's just an ordinary convenience store. Your pop, your chips, your bread, your milk," he said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

Hooper said a grocery store is very important to the community of 900, especially seniors living in the area who can't drive.

Community needs a grocery store

With a shrinking population, the community has seen many businesses close over the years. And if the grocery store were to close, residents would have to travel to St. George buy their groceries.

"I want to be able to offer a service to the harbour so citizens can have groceries," he said.

Renovations will start the first week of June. The expansion is expected to open in the next six weeks.

Although it's a lot of work, Hooper said he's grateful to be back serving his hometown.

"It was our store," he said. "I just want it back."