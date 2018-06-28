Kings Landing pithouse illustrates challenges faced by Black Loyalists

From afar, the pithouse at the Kings Landing historical settlement may look like a simple structure, a dirt hole in the ground, with a log roof overtop and a stone staircase.

But for Graham Nickerson, who constructed it, the pithouse is an enduring reminder of the conditions his ancestors lived through as Black Loyalists building new lives in British North America.

Nickerson built the pithouse based on an original find in Birchtown, the Nova Scotia community where he was born.

The pithouse was installed last summer and is still in place this season at the historic settlement west of Fredericton.

Now living in Taymouth, north of the capital, Nickerson is a board member of the New Brunswick Black History Society and the Black Loyalist Heritage Society of Nova Scotia.

With so many Black Loyalists arriving at a time, with little money or resources and winter on the way, the pithouse was likely the only option many of them had for shelter, Nickerson explained.

"It really does make a statement of how much of a challenge our ancestors had to face when they arrived here," he said.

Digging the pit for the house. (Submitted )

The pithouse was not meant to be a long-term home. But many Black Loyalists faced challenges getting the deeds to their land or finding other places to live, he said.

Some would have lived in pithouses for months, even years, Nickerson said.

Situated next to some of the former homes of more well-to-do Loyalists on the Kings Landing Historic Settlement, the pithouse also makes a statement about inequality, he said.

"You really get the idea of how much a disparity there really was," he said.

Nickerson said building the pithouse was a challenge. (Submitted. )

It may seem a simple thing to build, Nickerson said, but the opposite is the case.

At one point while building the pithouse, a rainstorm poured water into the open pit.

That opened Nickerson's eyes to just how hard his ancestors had to work just to survive.

"It was quite an eye-opener of how much labour and how many people you would have had to have involved," he said.