Members of N.B.'s Black community discuss challenges facing people of colour

Racial inequity has been at the forefront of people's minds across North America in the past year, and New Brunswick has been no exception.

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a Minneapolis, Minn. police officer last May, waves of protest swept the United States and Canada, including in Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John over the summer.

Floyd's death coincided with the shooting deaths of Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi, two Indigenous people who were killed by police officers in New Brunswick last spring.

Their deaths would eventually lead Premier Blaine Higgs's government to formally recognize systemic racism exists in the province.

As part of the ongoing conversation, the CBC produced a three-part series titled Colour Bar, featuring Matthew Martin, Neil Clements, and Dr. Timothy Christie, to unpack the big issues relating to racism and racial discrimination in New Brunswick.

Systemic racism

Subtle, implicit biases toward a group of people can have monumental effects on the outcomes they experience in terms of health, education and treatment in the justice system.

In a homogenous society, those biases are often invisible to those in the majority, but can have "insidious" effects on racial minority groups, Christie said.

"So in that sense, Black people are overrepresented in the prison population by over 250 per cent. Or if you look at Indigenous people, they're overrepresented in the prison population by over 500 per cent."

Defunding the police

Defunding the police

What if other professionals were better equipped at handling certain situations than police officers are?

That question is one of the foundations for the concept of taking funding for police officers, and redirecting some, or all of it toward professionals trained in mental health crisis management or addictions, said Christie.

"So we ask the question, are police officers trained in the use of deadly force the most appropriate people to be interacting with people that have a mental illness or a substance use disorder?

"Or could we take those resources and provide them to people that are trained in things like crisis management, addictions, mental health and that type of thing?"

When racism isn't a crime

When racism isn't a crime

Considering the history of race-based discrimination in Canada, Christie said it's a wonder more hasn't been done to protect Black people from racism.

He said as it stands, the only legislation that protects people from racism is the New Brunswick Human Rights Act but that doesn't offer the same protections that a person would have if racism was an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada.

"If someone says to me 'I am not going to hire you because you're a Black man', and if they actually say that to me, I can't call the police on them.

Christie said making racism a crime would better protect Black people by allowing them to report racism to the police, who would then be able to investigate, collect evidence, subpoena witnesses and see that charges are laid.

"So we experience and live with systemic racism and racial discrimination, and there's very little that the state does to help us address it," Christie said.

"And the results of this are compromised outcomes for Black and Indigenous people on almost every outcome."

Christie said he hopes to give New Brunswickers a better idea of the racial inequities people of colour face, and to illustrate the changes that could be made to help eliminate those inequities.