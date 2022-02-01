9 more Black New Brunswickers honoured with banners in downtown Fredericton

Fluttering over Fredericton's downtown are banners depicting people to be remembered. They show photos and information about a professor lost too soon, a police officer shot in the line of duty, and a former slave and Saint John area-settler.

The people on the banners have not been adequately noted in New Brunswick's history, but are essential to the Black community in the province, said Mary Louise McCarthy-Brandt, a board member with the New Brunswick Black History Society.

"They're very, very important people in the Black community and their lives have mattered. But the wider population, they were not aware of it," she told Information Morning Fredericton as Black History month got underway.

John Young was deployed in Europe in the 1940s, and worked with the blind the the Fredericton Multicultural Association. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

To celebrate Black History Month this month, the University of New Brunswick Art Centre and the society have put up nine banners to honour Black New Brunswickers who have made an impact on the community.

The project was started as an exhibition in 2020 by the director of the art centre, Marie Maltais. She hired a Black student who helped her research newspaper articles and history books for notable Black New Brunswickers.

The banners were a way to make the information available to everyone without needing to gather indoors in an exhibition setting, she said.

"We began to think of ways … of having banners on the street for the wider population to be able to see," she said.

The banners include people who died in 1783 to one who died as recently as 2018. McCarthy-Brandt said this shows that Black history "is there right at our fingertips."

"I've had young people say 'my goal is to be on the banner,'" she said. "It's a sense of pride that's instilled in our community and it's a sense of awareness to every New Brunswickers that these black lives did matter."

About the people added this year

Anna Minerva Henderson was a civil servant and poet. She attended Saint John High School, graduating in 1905 and eventually becoming the first the first Black federal employee of Canada.

Brian Carty was a social worker and professor at St. Thomas University, where he was a "natural leader" and was posthumously awarded his PhD in 2017 after he died in a car crash. He was a social advocate and coach.

John Young was a soldier and avid volunteer who was deployed to Europe in the 1940s and worked at the Fredericton Multicultural Association.

Brain Carty was a St. Thomas University instructor and social worker. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Robb Costello was a Fredericton Police Force officer who died alongside his partner, Sara Burns, in 2018 at a shooting on the city's north side. He grew up in Sussex and was the only Black Canadian officer in the department, and was well loved by his colleagues.

Robert Lawrence Henry grew up in Fredericton and enlisted to fight in the Second World War. He was killed in 1944 during a training accident when he was just 27 years old. He was buried in Italy and never got to give his mother a victory bond he bought for her.

Frank Henderson is still alive today. He had polio when he was four but ended up winning a silver medal at the 1972 Paralympics and coached basketball to disabled youth. He won more than 80 medals during his career.

Frank Henderson, who had polio when he was four, won a silver medal at the 1972 Paralympics. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Cornelius Sparrow fled slavery with his wife, Martha Ann Whitehead, and ended up in Saint John in 1851. Despite racist laws, he was able to open two saloons, where he served "Buctouche and Prince Edward Island oysters." He and his wife also opened a dining room. They are buried in Fernhill Cemetery in Saint John.

Louis Sterling Lawrence was an athlete and boxer who attended Morrison's Mills School in Fredericton. He was the middleweight champion from 1955 to 1958. He was inducted into the Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame and in 2002 into the Fredericton Wall of Fame.

Eliza Taylor, also known as the "Belle of Loch Lomond," was born into slavery in 1783. Se made her way to Saint John, where she served a Gagetown lawyer until she left and married James Taylor from French Village. They were among the original settlers of the community of Loch Lomond–Willow Grove. She was a well-known figure on the corner of Sydney Street and King's Square where she peddled household wares. She was called the "Belle of Loch Lomond" because she wore brightly coloured flowing gowns and lavish hats. She died when she was 105.

Being Back in Canada highlights stories about Black Canadians. (CBC)

More exhibits in the works

McCarthy-Brandt said the group is planning on having an exhibition of the banners this spring, if COVID-19 allows.

"All of these people on the flags will be hung in [Memorial] Hall so the public can come in and view them and read more about their bios," she said.

They could also be viewed electronically on the UNB Art Centre website.

