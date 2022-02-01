Remembering Black history: Stories of 4 Black New Brunswickers

New Brunswick has a strong and deep, but often overlooked, Black history.

Some Black New Brunswickers, like Measha Brueggergosman and Willie O'Ree, are well-known in the province and outside it.

But there are many others who haven't received the same level of attention.

This month, Information Morning Fredericton spoke to historian Mary Louise McCarthy-Brant, the executive director of REACH in New Brunswick, about four lesser known Black New Brunswickers.

They have all been honoured with banners commemorating Black History Month in Fredericton.

Here are their stories.

Louis Sterling Lawrence

Louis Sterling Lawrence was one of the most impressive boxers the capital city ever produced.

Between 1950 and 1955 Lawrence fought 25 times, knocking out 15 of his opponents and only losing four fights.

McCarthy-Brandt said Lawrence took up boxing, along with his brother, when the two boys were in their teens.

Lawrence would go on to win the Canadian Middleweight Championship at Fredericton's York Arena in 1955, a title he held until 1958.

McCarthy-Brand said Lawrence was a humble man who never forgot where he came from and always put family first.

"He was a kind, kind man," said McCarthy-Brandt.

"Not a sour bone in his body … he would give you the shirt off his back."

Lawrence would return to the ring one last time in 1977, at the age of 50, in a charity boxing match in Moncton.

"As his daughter said 'He gave more than he received.' And he felt he could give to the community," said McCarthy-Brandt.

In 1988, Lawrence was inducted into the Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame.

Franklin Henderson

Franklin Henderson was born in 1947 in Saint John.

To say he had to overcome a lot in his young life would be an understatement.

When he was four years old he contracted polio, just a few years before the vaccine for polio would complete testing and become available to the public in 1955.

He was partially paralyzed by the virus, which forced him into a wheelchair.

Franklin Henderson had 'a spirit of accomplishment, that he wanted to be successful, that he wanted to be independent,' said Mary Louise McCarthy-Brandt. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

McCarthy-Brandt said this didn't deter Henderson.

"He had just a spirit of accomplishment, that he wanted to be successful, that he wanted to be independent," said McCarthy-Brandt.

"I think the spirit has transferred into his energy and his activities as an athlete."

Henderson would go on to become one of the most decorated athletes in New Brunswick sports history, winning over 80 medals in provincial, national and international competitions.

A highlight was a silver medal performance as a member of Team Canada's wheelchair basketball team at the 1972 Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany.

He did this at a time when para sport was not as popular as it is today.

"It did not get the recognition or the respect that the able–bodied athletes got," said McCarthy-Brandt.

Henderson would go on to be inducted into both the Saint John and New Brunswick Sports Halls of Fame, continuing to be an inspiration to many underrepresented New Brunswick athletes.

"In many ways he did a double, kind of raising the profile for Black athletes and for wheelchair athletes," said McCarthy-Brandt.

Eliza Taylor

Eliza Taylor was born into slavery in Richmond, Va., in 1783, and lived in the state until she was four years old.

That's when she came to New Brunswick, where she would continue to live as a slave in the Gagetown home of James Peters.

After escaping bondage with her husband and settling in the historical Black community of Willow Grove, she would eventually earn the name the "Belle of Loch Lomond."

Eliza Taylor was born into slavery in Richmond, Va., in 1783. She made her mark as a businesswoman in Saint John. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

"That name came from how Eliza presented herself," said McCarthy-Brandt.

"She was very flamboyant in her dress."

Dressed in fashionable clothes and accessories, Taylor would become an entrepreneur, selling her wares on a street corner in Saint John and becoming a local celebrity in the process.

"What was said is that she was really good at driving a hard bargain or she was good at selling things," said McCarthy-Brandt.

"A born businesswoman."

Taylor would live until the age of 105. Unfortunately, her later life was not easy and she died penniless at the Alms House in Saint John in 1888.

While Taylor's life may not have had a happy ending, McCarthy-Brandt said her trailblazing style went against the stereotype people at the time would've had of Black women.

"Many people would expect Black women at that time to be kind of dowdy or not make a scene and, you know, be very reverent and servient with their presentation," said McCarthy Brandt.

"I kind of salute her for having the courage and she brought attention to herself and said, 'I am here and respect me as I am.'"

Brian Carty

Brian Carty was born in 1963 and grew up in Fredericton.

McCarthy-Brandt knew him as a child and was his neighbour for a time.

"Brian was a bright light," said McCarthy-Brandt.

"He smiled constantly and he left his affect on everything he touched."

Brian Carty was a professor, community leader and social worker in Fredericton. (St. Thomas University)

McCarthy-Brandt said it was clear from a young age that Carty was a natural leader. He excelled in academics, athletics and the arts.

"He was president of his graduating class and he was captain of the FHS basketball team," said McCarthy-Brandt.

"In 1981 he led the team to [a] AAA Championship."

Carty would go on to earn a bachelor's degree in social work at St. Thomas University before earning his master's at Carleton University in Ottawa.

There he linked up with the YMCA, where he was selected to participate in a leadership program connected with the United Nations.

Carty returned to Fredericton, where he became an instructor at his alma mater while working on his dissertation.

Sadly, Carty died when the vehicle he was driving collided with a moose near Memramcook in 2017. He never had the opportunity to defend his dissertation, which was awarded posthumously later that year.

"He was a staunch social advocate and educator," said McCarthy-Brandt.

"He challenged the system and led students to understand that personal agency could bring about structural change."

