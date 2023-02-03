Content
New Brunswick

Black changemaker shares poem, calls for positive change in New Brunswick

Fredericton-based writer and community activist Thandiwe Jelani McCarthy is very proud of his poem Changemakers, which he wrote on the occasion of finding out he had been nominated by his peers, and named a CBC Black Changemaker.

Fredericton poet Thandiwe Jelani McCarthywe says 'we all have the power to brighten each other's days

A young man with black hair faces the camera, wearing black glasses and a dress shirt with a coloured pattern in orange, blue and green.
Thandiwe Jelani McCarthy is a spoken word poet, author and a co-founder of the New Brunswick Black Artists Alliance. (Submitted/Tim Lingley)

Thandiwe Jelani McCarthy is very proud of his poem Changemakers, especially since it didn't come easily, and he "wrestled with it like an alligator."

The Fredericton-based spoken-word poet, writer and community organizer was named a CBC Black Changemaker, and said he wrote the poem to mark that occasion.

"I was nominated by other people and chosen by a jury of my own peers," he said. "The poem was me grappling with that concept of how we bring change."

McCarthy said he immediately thought of positive change and the small things we can all do.

"Call up a loved one or a friend and share a laugh with them. You can change someone's whole day with just 15 seconds of yours."

WATCH | Thandiwe Jelani McCarthy reads Changemakers:

Fredericton poet on how to make change

3 hours ago
Duration 2:38
Thandiwe Jelani McCarthy has been named a CBC Black Changemaker, a project to highlight Black leaders, teachers, movers and shakers across Atlantic Canada.

He considers this poem one of his strongest performance pieces.

"A lot of my poems are directed at the universe — throwing my thoughts to the stars," he said. "But this one — I was speaking to New Brunswickers. I was curating the specific message that we all have the power to brighten each other's days."

McCarthy believes everyone must learn to "love the people we can't be close to," and "respect the people we don't like."

"If we can just do that — to smile at those who hurt us and work beside those who hate us — then everything awful and impossible becomes interesting and fun."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

