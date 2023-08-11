How New Brunswick chose the black-capped chickadee as its provincial bird

A look back in history shows a number of significant events happened in the world in 1983: handheld mobile phones were introduced, the space shuttle Challenger had its first flight, and Brian Mulroney became leader of the Progressive Conservative Party in Canada.

It was also the year the black-capped chickadee was declared the official bird of New Brunswick. The announcement was made by then-premier Richard Hatfield on Aug. 13, 1983.

And it only happened as the result of a poll taken in a local newspaper.

The idea

The search for New Brunswick's provincial bird began in 1981, when the New Brunswick Federation of Naturalists, now called Nature N.B., held a mail-in poll for people to vote on which bird should receive the honour.

The poll was publicized in several provincial newspapers, as well as in schools across the province.

An ad for the bird poll that ran in the Moncton Times in June 1981. (Moncton Times)

While provincial birds are well established now, that wasn't the case in 1981 as can be seen in advertisements taken out by federation in provincial newspapers.

"In the United States official birds represent the most popular or typical bird of each state," said the federation in an ad posted in the June 4, 1981, edition of the Moncton Times.

"In Canada, Alberta and P.E.I. have chosen provincial birds and Nova Scotia is in the process of doing so."

The candidates

Instead of having people write in to name whatever bird they wanted, New Brunswickers were given four to choose from.

The feathered candidates were decided based on a survey done by the federation in 1980.

The black-capped chickadee received 990 out of 2,238 votes, or 44 per cent. (Submitted by Mike Cox)

The federation announced the winner of the poll in the 1981 June-December edition of their newsletter, the N.B. Naturalist:

black-capped chickadee, 990 out of 2,238 votes, or 44 per cent.

grey jay came, 484 votes.

American robin, 480 votes.

white-throated sparrow, 284 votes.

The black-capped chickadee was the most popular choice in all areas of the province except Albert County, where the white sparrow won, Victoria County, where the grey jay won, and Restigouche and Gloucester counties, where the American robin won.

The announcement

Of course, a poll largely run in the newspapers and schools of the province isn't legally binding.

The province would have to step in.

The chickadee was named as the provincial bird on August 13, 1983 in a press conference with then Premier Richard Hatfield. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"In order to become officially recognized together with our provincial flag and flower, the chickadee will have to be approved by the Legislature. Regarding that matter we have been in touch with the Office of the Premier," said naturalist Mary Majka, the president of the federation, in the N.B. Naturalist newsletter.

Unlike the chickadee, the province did not move swiftly.

Nevertheless, on August 13, 1983, the chickadee was named the provincial bird in a press conference with then-premier Richard Hatfield.

Mixed reaction

The black-capped chickadee won the vote, but not by a majority. So maybe it was inevitable that the decision was at least somewhat controversial.

The choice of the black-capped chickadee was somewhat controversial, with some complaining about the fact the the bird is also the state bird of Maine. (Submitted by Andrew Holland)

Some people were happy with the choice.

"I am very pleased that he is to be our provincial bird … The chickadee is one of many birds which I feed all winter," said Maxine Astle of Nashwaak Bridge, in the Daily Gleaner, on Aug. 26, 1983.

The black-capped chickadee is now well known as a symbol of the province, appearing on souvenirs, tourism literature and even some New Brunswick licence plates. ((Government of New Brunswick))

But that's not to say the choice was loved by all.

A number of people raised concerns about the fact that the black-capped chickadee is also the state bird of neighbouring Maine.

"Are there so few birds in this province that we have to pick the same one as our neighbours across the border," said N.S. McLaughlin of St. Stephen, in the Telegraph Journal, on Aug. 22, 1983.

Still, others were just happy that another bird wasn't chosen to represent the province.

"I had convinced myself that it was going to be the pink flamingo, because of its immense popularity and great numbers on lawns throughout the province," said D.B. Gammon of Fredericton, in the Daily Gleaner on Aug. 20, 1983.